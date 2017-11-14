Entrepreneurs invest £200,000 into launching Carlini in Albrighton

Michael Gale and Laura Goodman opened Carlini in Albrighton last week, providing local people with a new take on dishes inspired by the 20 regions of Italy.

The couple, who originally launched Carlini in Shifnal in February, have invested £200,000 into their latest venture, transforming the derelict Masala Lounge building on the High Street into a modern and intimate dining experience.

Set over two floors, the restaurant will cater for 65 people across a mix of cosy booths and open plan seating and features the deep blue and white colour scheme synonymous with the Mediterranean.

More than 20 new jobs have been created as a result of the launch, including the appointment of Aaron Marsh as the new sous chef.

“We are delighted to be back in Albrighton with Carlini and catching up with lots of old friends and customers,” explained Michael Gale, who is renowned locally for his unique ‘front of house’ style and ability to bring menus to life through words.

“The opening weekend was fully booked within a few minutes of us announcing the opening date on social media and we are already ‘sold out’ for Christmas day. It shows the local appetite for fantastic tasting food in an environment that is conducive for great conversation and people enjoying themselves.”

He continued: “Our sister restaurant in Shifnal has proven an overwhelming success and has given us the platform to open our second location twelve months ahead of schedule.”

Carlini is open five days a week for lunch and dinner, with a view to tapping into the local corporate market who want an alternative to Birmingham and Wolverhampton.

Advertising

Laura, who was born in Rome, is looking to use her early exposure to Italian food by taking the best traditional recipes from these regions and bringing them up to date with a modern twist using seasonal local produce and imported ingredients.

She will also explore the impact of other cooking styles on modern Italian food, with French, Greek and even Croatian inspired dishes set to feature regularly on the menu.

“A lot of my cooking inspiration comes from the fabulous recipes I learned from my mother and ‘Nonna’, when I was growing up in Italy,” added Laura, who has also painted some original pictures to be hung in the restaurant.

“Some of the best food from this part of the world originates from humble regional peasant cooking and I hope to tempt taste buds with some of these popular dishes, as well as some lesser known treats.

Advertising

“We are also continuing our relationship with Tanners to make sure diners benefit from some of the best wines in the UK.”

She concluded: “People keep asking us about the name. Well Carlini is derived from the Italian word for Pugs, reflecting our love for pets.”

Michael and Laura have exciting plans to take the brand further afield and are currently looking at identifying possible locations for future restaurants.

For further information, please visit www.carlinirestaurant.co.uk.