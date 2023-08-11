Experts lined up for Higgs charity conference

People attending on Thursday, September 14 will hear from three expert speakers at the conference: Kirsty McEwen (partner and head of charity and not for profit at Higgs), Ian Burrows (senior investment director at Investec) and Helen Blundell (director at Crowe UK).

Kirsty will provide an overview of the Charity Commission’s regulatory activity over the last 12 months and will discuss key themes and lessons for charities to safeguard against regulatory intervention as well as providing a general update on legal and regulatory changes.

Ian is a specialist charity investment manager and will explore the recent changes to Charity Commission guidance on investments following a recent high profile case. Ian will also provide a reminder to trustees of their duties in relation to investments and an update on best practice.

Helen will provide an update on internal financial controls and risk in charities including a look at updated guidance from the Charity Commission and discussion on best practice.

Ellie Williams, an associate in the Higgs charity and not-for-profit team, said: “We’re very excited to be hosting our annual charity conference again.

“We have three fantastic speakers who boast decades of experience in different areas of charity governance.

“It’s been another challenging year in the charitable sector and this conference will offer practical tips and guidance to help charity leaders and trustees in their valuable work.”

There has been significant change in the charity sector over the past 12 months , including a whole new Charities Act so it’s more important than ever to stay on top of these developments and to understand the impact they will have and how best to manage the changes.

Ellie added: “This is one of the largest charity law conferences of its kind in the region, with around 80 to 100 people usually in attendance.

“As well as providing a legal update, it’s also a fantastic opportunity for charity leaders and trustees to come together to network face-to-face.”

The conference takes place between 9.30am and 1.30pm and is free to attend. Lunch will be provided. Places are filling up fast and booking is essential.