Health and safety event in Walsall

Birmingham Health, Safety and Environment Association is organising the event – which is free to attend for any business – on Monday, June 12 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The event is designed to inform and provide guidance to businesses about the recent legislative changes that might impact on their business and the actions they may need to take to ensure they are being fully compliant.

Attendees will hear from two speakers about the changes to the legislation and highlight the actions that businesses may need to take to comply with the new requirements.

Louise Mansfield, legal director of Bevan Brittan, one of the UK’s Top 100 commercial law firms, and Roger Smith, health and safety consultant and key member of the Institute of Occupational Safety and Health Midlands branch will be giving the presentations.

The presentations will focus on providing an update on The Building Safety Act 2022, The Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 and the Social Housing Regulation Bill.

As well as providing a summary of the legislation, its background and how it is being applied in the housing sector, it will also discuss how these regulations set out good practice for safety, health, and environment professionals outside of the housing sector.

The event is free of charge and refreshments and a buffet lunch will be provided from 12.45pm to all those who register in advance.

To reserve a place visit www.bhsea.org.uk/events