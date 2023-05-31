Breakfast networking in Sandwell

The inaugural Get Connected in Sandwell event opens at 7.30am on Wednesday, June 28 at Sandwell College in West Bromwich and will provide business owners with a host of speakers talking through everything from how to connect as a business, save money and grow, through to improving the local business environment, strengthening communities, advocacy, campaigning and networking.

On hand will be experts from the council, the college and the chamber of commerce including Rachael Aston, assistant principal of Sandwell College; Nicy Morgan, from Sandwell Anchor Network at the council; Gerry Lyng, Black Country district employer lead for the Department Work and Pensions and Sarah Moorhouse, chief executive of the chamber.

Sarah will offer an insight into the chamber’s work, details on how it supports firms and prove how working together can help businesses to succeed.