Chamber networking at the races

The day of networking and racing is on Tuesday, July 11.

There will be a three-course lunch and drinks in a room with views overlooking the finish line.

Chamber chief executive Sarah Moorhouse said: “Our race day event last year, the first for the chamber, was a tremendous success, in fact one of our members walked away with several thousand pounds after winning on the tote, so it was certainly a very memorable day.

“It’s an event not to be missed and we’d encourage businesses across the Black Country to join us for what promises to be another exciting day of racing.

“It’s a fabulous day with great hospitality, the opportunity to network and enjoy some summer celebrations.”

Tables can be booked at £995 for 10 people, with race sponsorship tables available at £1,695.

For details on how to book or to enquire about a sponsored race table with the opportunity to appear across race day screens, international media and present to the winning jockey on the day, contact Hayley Hall at hayleyhall@blackcountrychamber.co.uk or call 07801 571225.