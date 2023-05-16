Compliance in the spotlight at Crowe’s next legal round table

The event is being held at Crowe, Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, on June 15 from 8.30am and is free to law firm compliance officers for finance and administration and compliance officers for legal practice, along with senior members of their finance and compliance teams.

Ross Prince, professional practices group partner in Crowe’s Midlands office, said: “We are inviting those with COFA and COLP responsibilities in Midlands law firms to join us to discuss compliance changes that the last financial year brought in.

“We will be exploring how law firms can plan and deliver an effective compliance strategy for the coming year. There will be an opportunity for everyone to share queries, concerns and ideas, and get involved in the round table discussions.”