Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Compliance in the spotlight at Crowe’s next legal round table

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The growing burden of compliance issues across the legal sector will be the focus of the next round table meeting hosted by national audit, tax, advisory and risk firm Crowe in Oldbury for law firms across the Midlands.

The event is being held at Crowe, Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, on June 15 from 8.30am and is free to law firm compliance officers for finance and administration and compliance officers for legal practice, along with senior members of their finance and compliance teams.

Ross Prince, professional practices group partner in Crowe’s Midlands office, said: “We are inviting those with COFA and COLP responsibilities in Midlands law firms to join us to discuss compliance changes that the last financial year brought in.

“We will be exploring how law firms can plan and deliver an effective compliance strategy for the coming year. There will be an opportunity for everyone to share queries, concerns and ideas, and get involved in the round table discussions.”

The event is open to all law firms in the Midlands. To attend call Nathan Sanghera on 0121 543 1900.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News