IoD spring dinner returns

The opportunity to network with business leaders from across the West Midlands takes place on May 4.
Key speakers are Paul Faulkner, chief of staff and operations for Oldbury-based growth capital and real estate investment company Richardson and Maxine Laceby, co-founder of multi-million pound award-winning beauty supplement company Absolute Collagen.
Paul Wood, chair of the Institute of Director’s Black Country and Staffordshire branch said: “The IoD is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year and we remain committed to representing and supporting businesses and directors across the UK. Our annual dinner is one of the highlights of the West Midland’s business calendar. It provides the perfect opportunity for members and their guests to catch up over a three course dinner while enjoying business insights from our successful and experienced guest speakers.”
The dinner is open to both IoD members and non-members.
Tickets for the dinner are £90 for members and £102 for non-members.