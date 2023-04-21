Chamber's Ascot event

The first racing event for the chamber’s Women in Leadership initiative – an afternoon of fun, food and networking – will be held at the Fairlawns Hotel and Spa in Aldridge on Thursday, June 22.

A Pimm’s reception will take place from 1.30pm in the gardens, followed by live coverage of Ascot Ladies Day over afternoon tea in the newly refurbished Willow and Orchard Room.

There will be live streaming of the event, starting with the Royal procession at 2pm through to the last race at 6.15pm and post racing celebrations from the Royal Ascot bandstand

The chamber is encouraging guests to dress up to the nines with prizes planned for the best outfit, hat or headpiece.