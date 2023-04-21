Notification Settings

Chamber's Ascot event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce is inviting the region’s businesswomen to don their fabulous frocks, hats and fascinators and spend the afternoon with Black Country Women in Leadership for Royal Ascot Ladies Day.

The first racing event for the chamber’s Women in Leadership initiative – an afternoon of fun, food and networking – will be held at the Fairlawns Hotel and Spa in Aldridge on Thursday, June 22.

A Pimm’s reception will take place from 1.30pm in the gardens, followed by live coverage of Ascot Ladies Day over afternoon tea in the newly refurbished Willow and Orchard Room.

There will be live streaming of the event, starting with the Royal procession at 2pm through to the last race at 6.15pm and post racing celebrations from the Royal Ascot bandstand

The chamber is encouraging guests to dress up to the nines with prizes planned for the best outfit, hat or headpiece.

To book a place visit blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/22062023/ascot-ladies-day-at-the-fairlawns-hotel-spa-with-black-country-women-in-leadership/

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

