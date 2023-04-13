Notification Settings

Environmental taster day for businesses

By John Corser
Published:

Businesses are being invited to an environmental taster day in Cradley Heath.

The event on May 10 from 9am to 4.30pm is being held at Haden Hill House.

The Environmental Technologies and Resource Efficiency Support Service, based at the University of Wolverhampton, is organising it with Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust.

It will be an opportunity to learn how businesses can improve their own sites and the wider environment.

There will also be a two-hour practical experience at an active habitat creation project at nearby Corngreaves Nature Reserve.

EnTRESS hopes that small to medium-sized enterprises within the Black Country and Staffordshire will take part.

To reserve a free place visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/environmental-taster-day-may-2023-tickets-604788979117

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

