Networking event for small business owners

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Small business owners are being invited to drinks reception at the newly refurbished Shire Hall in Stafford's Market Square on April 26.

The Red Box social event will provide an opportunity for business owners to learn about each other's businesses in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Rob Mackley owner of Red Box Web Design said: "The Red Box Social was launched as we spotted a gap in the networking market. Many small business owners hate networking because they're too busy working in their business, and networking events can feel too formal and forced. We wanted to create an event that was completely free of charge and fun, where business owners could arrive at any time to suit them and stay as long as they like."

The event will be held between 4 pm and 6 pm.Alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic drinks, tea, and coffee will be available free of charge.

Tickets are available from Eventbrite at urlis.net/k9vyw5xu or from clare@redboxweb.co.uk

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

