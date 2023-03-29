King's Awards event in Wolverhampton

It is being held in Wolverhampton Art Gallery in Lichfield Street on Friday, April 14 from 8am to 10am and has been organised by the Wolverhampton Mayoral Office .

The former Queen's Awards are given annually to UK-based businesses that demonstrate exceptional achievement in areas such as innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Wolverhampton Deputy Lieutenant Professor Martin Levermore and Deputy Lieutenant John Wood will be outlining the process involved and answering questions.

Previous Queen's Awards winners will also be sharing their experience.

The 2024 awards will open for entries in May with a closing date early in September.