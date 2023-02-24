Free advice to boost local businesses

The one-hour sessions are being held at the Black Country Living Museum, Dudley on March 20; Premier Suite Cannock, March 21; The Village Hotel, Walsall, March 22 and the University of Wolverhampton, March 23.

To find out how to attend contact Alison Butler on 07980 315013 or e-mail alison.butler@expressandstar.co.uk

MNA Media will be sharing insights into changes in consumer behaviour, creating new revenue streams and proven ideas to get more customers at the ‘How to get more customers in today’s digital world’ sessions.

Each session will start at 8.30 am, 10.30am, and 12.30pm on all days and venues. The Black Country Living Museum event will also have another session at 2.30pm.

Guest speaker will be Fiona Charlesworth, media solutions director at The Strategy Exchange. She has more than 30 years in media and specialises in helping local business owners maximise even the smallest budgets.

Regional sales manager of MNA Media Alison Butler said: “Don’t miss out on our global speaker with over 30 years of marketing experience, with tested and proven ideas to drive more customers to your business.