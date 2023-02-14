Supporting Staffordshire manufacturers through innovation

The Staffordshire Advanced Manufacturing, Prototyping and Innovation Demonstrator project supports local manufacturers to develop products, prototypes and improve processes using cutting edge equipment. Each bespoke partnership is fully funded and supported by a student or graduate alongside a dedicated academic expert.

Interested businesses can learn more about getting involved at a free webinar on Thursday, February 16 from 2pm to 4pm and hear from local employers who have benefitted from the scheme.

SAMPID programme manager, Rachel Wood, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to gain the latest expertise and free business support to help your company succeed in the ever-changing world of manufacturing.

“Businesses who sign up will have access to state-of-the-art facilities through our Innovation Enterprise Zone including collaborative robots, metal 3D printers and a brand-new micro gas turbine.

“Innovative products and prototypes that have been produced through the SAMPID programme range from a life-saving medical device to a ballistic vest, and I look forward to seeing what other businesses can achieve!”

The newly installed Micro Gas Turbine (MGT) LAB and Micro Combined Heat and Power (Micro-CHP) demonstrator provides an opportunity for businesses and universities to collaborate with Professor Hamidreza Gohari Darabkhani – an expert in low carbon and renewable energy systems – to investigate how the technology can be adapted to produce clean, sustainable, and low-cost energy for future smart buildings.

Developed by Netherlands-based company Micro Turbine Technology (MTT), Staffordshire University is one of only a few universities worldwide to have acquired the technology for research, development and demonstration purposes.

Professor Gohari Darabkhani explained: “MTT has developed a micro turbine CHP boiler which generates up to 3kW of electricity and 15kW of heat that can cover the base load electricity and the heat requirements of a three-to-five-bedroom house which is quite amazing.

“Considering the volatile gas and electricity prices, this kind of decentralised heating and power generation unit could help households with bills and also has lower emissions and higher combined efficiencies compared to other fossil fuel technologies.”

Staffordshire businesses with a maximum of 250 employees are eligible to apply to the SAMPID programme. Industries that will especially benefit from the expertise include aero-auto, energy, agri-tech, medical technology, applied materials, transport, and food and drink.