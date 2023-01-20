Free PR workshop

Companies who want to generate brand awareness through press, public relations, website news stories and social media will be offered practical guidance at the event.

Osborn director and former news journalist Chris Leggett will lead businesses through strategies and practical advice for the Black Country Chamber of Commerce event – How to engage target audiences using content – on February 28 at Ignite on Railway Drive.

Mr Leggett said: “Every business has a story to share to grow awareness of its work and services. In these challenging economic times, it is more important than ever to ensure that everyone who is vital to your success, both within your organisation and beyond, knows about your progress and achievements.

“The session will offer expertise for companies looking to gain maximum impact from each piece of content, whether it is to motivate staff and internal stakeholders to achieve shared goals, or to reach the widest possible audiences of potential customers.”

Osborn Communications won the Black Country Chamber of Commerce start-up of the year award in 2021.

The agency has expanded its team on the back of revenue and client number growth to help customers reach new audiences.

The event is open to chamber members and non-members. Bookings will close at 3pm on February 17.