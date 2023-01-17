Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Business health clinic event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

A free business health clinic event is being held in Wolverhampton city centre.

It is taking place on Monday, January 23 in Unit 5, The Change Makers Hub in Railway Drive.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm with one-to-one sessions available to book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/wolverhampton-business-health-clinic-tickets-514774784237

There will be free support and advice for Wolverhampton Business Improvement District businesses!

Business savings and support experts Place Support Partnership have been appointed by Wolverhampton BID to help Wolverhampton businesses save money.

They will work with businesses to identify savings when considering new contracts and choosing suppliers and also help with the current energy crisis.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News