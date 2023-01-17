Business health clinic event

It is taking place on Monday, January 23 in Unit 5, The Change Makers Hub in Railway Drive.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm with one-to-one sessions available to book at eventbrite.co.uk/e/wolverhampton-business-health-clinic-tickets-514774784237

There will be free support and advice for Wolverhampton Business Improvement District businesses!

Business savings and support experts Place Support Partnership have been appointed by Wolverhampton BID to help Wolverhampton businesses save money.