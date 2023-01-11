Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Speed networking event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce has a speed networking event taking place at Commerce House in Stoke-on-Trent on February 8.

It is free for members and offers the opportunity to make 40 new business contacts in an hour.

It will be running from 8.30am to 10.30am and places can be booked at staffordshirechambers.co.uk/product/speed-networking/

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News