Employment law update

By John Corser

An employment law update is being held by law firm George GREEN and rthe Black Country Chamber of Commerce.

It is taking place on February 7 from 8am to 10am in Copthorne Hotel Merry Hill at The Waterfront, Brierley Hill.

It costs £15 for members and £20 for non-members.

The employment team from George Green will explain recent developments and will also highlight forthcoming changes in employment law.

This session is aimed at HR personnel and also directors or business owners who are involved in people management.

For more information e-mail membership@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

Bookings will close at 3pm on February 6. Places can be booked at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/07022023/employment-law-update-with-george-green/

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

