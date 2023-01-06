Workshop on planning for year ahead

The workshop, presented by Kerry Hopkins from ActionCOACH Black Country, one of the top UK specialist business coaching providers, will cover all aspects of planning to succeed in business from initially creating and setting business goals through to the motivation and focus required for the first 90 days of any new year.
The event, which runs from 10am through to12 noon on Wednesday, January 11 at the Black Country & Marches Institute of Technology in Zoological Drive, Dudley, is free to attend for cClub members with a fee of £25 to non-members.
Spaces are limited and to book a place e-mail alisontrinder@blackcountrychamber.co.uk