Black Country Women in Leadership announce first 2023 event

It will start at 12 noon on Friday, January 20 at the West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns ground, following last week’s announcement that the Chamber’s Women in Leadership initiative, first launched in 2019, will partner with banking giant HSBC UK, leading international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty, Midlands Engine Investment Fund and international leading patent and trademark attorneys Forresters, to profile the region’s businesswomen and help inspire the next generation of female leaders and entrepreneurs.

The chamber is inviting everyone to come along and meet new chief executive Sarah Moorhouse at the lunch event and to hear from each of the business partners about how effective their business sector is in striving to support, educate, and elevate women in the business community and give them the platform to step into business opportunities and leadership roles.