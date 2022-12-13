Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country Women in Leadership announce first 2023 event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the first Black Country Women in Leadership event of 2023.

It will start at 12 noon on Friday, January 20 at the West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns ground, following last week’s announcement that the Chamber’s Women in Leadership initiative, first launched in 2019, will partner with banking giant HSBC UK, leading international infrastructure group Balfour Beatty, Midlands Engine Investment Fund and international leading patent and trademark attorneys Forresters, to profile the region’s businesswomen and help inspire the next generation of female leaders and entrepreneurs.

The chamber is inviting everyone to come along and meet new chief executive Sarah Moorhouse at the lunch event and to hear from each of the business partners about how effective their business sector is in striving to support, educate, and elevate women in the business community and give them the platform to step into business opportunities and leadership roles.

Booking is essential for the event and the afternoon will include a two-course lunch with tea or coffee, charged at £20 for chamber members and £25 for non-members.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News