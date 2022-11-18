Manufacturing business network meeting rescheduled

Johnathan Dudley, head of manufacturing for Crowe, said it had been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 30.

“At the event, we will discuss how the government’s announcements will impact the manufacturing sector, and deliver updates on how to keep business on track, including energy cost saving advice," he said.

As well as Mr Dudley, speakers will include Geraldine Bolton, chief executive of the Confederation of British Metalforming and Liam Conway, sales director of Control Energy Costs.

The free event in Crowe’s offices at Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, starts with registration at 5.30pm before discussions at 6pm followed by dinner and networking from 7pm.

Mr Dudley said: “Our regular briefings are of immense value to those in the manufacturing sector who have an interest in, or responsibility for, business growth and planning."