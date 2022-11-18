Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Manufacturing business network meeting rescheduled

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Audit, tax, advisory and risk business Crowe has pushed back the date of its next Manufacturing Business Network meeting to factor in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement and focus on its potential impact.

Johnathan Dudley, head of manufacturing for Crowe, said it had been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 30.

“At the event, we will discuss how the government’s announcements will impact the manufacturing sector, and deliver updates on how to keep business on track, including energy cost saving advice," he said.

As well as Mr Dudley, speakers will include Geraldine Bolton, chief executive of the Confederation of British Metalforming and Liam Conway, sales director of Control Energy Costs.

The free event in Crowe’s offices at Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, starts with registration at 5.30pm before discussions at 6pm followed by dinner and networking from 7pm.

Mr Dudley said: “Our regular briefings are of immense value to those in the manufacturing sector who have an interest in, or responsibility for, business growth and planning."

To book a place at the event, contact nathan.sanghera@crowe.co.uk or call 0121 543 1900.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News