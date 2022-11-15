Meet the buyer event in Stafford

EnTRESS (Environmental Technologies and Resource Efficiency Support Service) from the University of Wolverhampton is co-hosting the event with Chetwoods Architects to find suppliers of sustainable, circular products or services.
It will run from 9am to 1.30pm at Stafford Rugby Club in Blackberry Lane.
Free places can be reserved at eventbrite.co.uk/e/chetwoods-meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-450472835377
The Chetwoods team is constantly on the lookout for construction and landscape related products and services that support the creation of a sustainable, circular and healthy built environment.