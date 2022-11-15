Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Meet the buyer event in Stafford

Business EventsPublished:

A meet the buyer event is being held in Stafford on December 7.

EnTRESS (Environmental Technologies and Resource Efficiency Support Service) from the University of Wolverhampton is co-hosting the event with Chetwoods Architects to find suppliers of sustainable, circular products or services.

It will run from 9am to 1.30pm at Stafford Rugby Club in Blackberry Lane.

Free places can be reserved at eventbrite.co.uk/e/chetwoods-meet-the-buyer-event-tickets-450472835377

The Chetwoods team is constantly on the lookout for construction and landscape related products and services that support the creation of a sustainable, circular and healthy built environment.

Business Events

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News