Crowe tees up customs update for manufacturing sector

Jamie Mcleod and Ian Worth of Crowe will give an update on the current UK customs landscape at the event at The Belfry Golf Club, near Sutton Coldfield, on Thursday, November 24.

Mr Mcleod said: “Given the changing economic and geopolitical situation, exacerbated by the recent CHIEF to Customs Declaration Service transition, we are pleased to be joined by C4T to update exporters on how best to optimise working within the new customs guidelines.”

He explained that all UK businesses that complete import declarations should have already transitioned from the former CHIEF system to CDS by September 30, unless they were granted an extention to October 31 by HMRC.

Mr Mcleod said: “Now, the next major deadline is for businesses filing export declarations. All businesses filing export declarations must have successfully transitioned from CHIEF to CDS by March 31, 2023.

“More than just a system migration, HMRC’s new Customs Declaration Service introduces new data fields, such as ‘declaration categories’ and ‘data elements’. This means that even those with previous experience in completing declarations using CHIEF must upskill to ensure compliant submissions through CDS.”

Mr Mcleod and Mr Worth will take delegates through the common pitfalls of inward processing and customs warehousing management and how to ensure compliance with HMRC.

Guest speaker Andrew Cook of global sportswear and equipment company Mizuno will share their insights into how they moved to CDS and maximised their cost-saving opportunities in the manufacturing process.

Sjors Vonken, customs excellence expert at C4T, said: “We will show those attending that it is not as difficult as it sounds, and demonstrate how Customs special procedures, and bringing customs in-house can benefit your organisation.”

As the event is being held at the golf club, there is an optional opportunity for those booking to take part in one of the golf academy experiences before the event starts with a networking lunch at 12 noon.