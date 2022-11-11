Notification Settings

Free masterclass from WM5G

Business Events

A free master class is being offered by WM5G to help new and small businesses find out about e-commerce.

It will explain how they can use e-commerce to scale up their businesses, battle through the economic slump and maximise online sales in time for Christmas.

The cost-of-living crisis is impacting small and newly-established businesses. With inflation reaching its highest recorded level in the UK, households across the income categories have less disposable income than they once did, meaning they are less likely to spend money on non-essential items, causing a knock-on effect for many small businesses.

WM5G, the innovation and digital acceleration company, is working with Midlands Engine to provide the two-day e-commerce master class.

It is being funded by the European Regional Development Fund and takes place on and November 16 and 17.

The sessions have been built as interactive workshops and collaborative exercises to help develop the founder’s skills and ultimately leave them comfortable to implement their plan within their business. Experienced guest speakers include experts and practitioners in digital marketing, social selling, marketplaces, e-commerce, Amazon, sourcing, pricing and much more.

Those interested in attending the masterclass and understanding the importance of digitalisation in the business’s growth and efficiency from industry experts can sign up for the free event at ow.ly/Q6KL50LkrtF

