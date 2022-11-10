Notification Settings

Chamber's Autumn Statement event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce is holding a free Autumn Statement event.

It is being held at the new IGNITE business and enterprise hub in Railway Drive, Wolverha,pton, on Thursday, November 17 from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The event coincides with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt making the statement in the House of Commons.

It is an opportunity to share feedback and reaction post-announcement.

For more information e-mail policy@blackcountrychamber.co.uk

Bookings will close at 3pm on Wednesday and can be made at blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events/17112022/autumn-budget-event/

Business Events
