Chamber's Autumn Statement event

It is being held at the new IGNITE business and enterprise hub in Railway Drive, Wolverha,pton, on Thursday, November 17 from 9.30am to 11.30am.

The event coincides with the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt making the statement in the House of Commons.

It is an opportunity to share feedback and reaction post-announcement.

For more information e-mail policy@blackcountrychamber.co.uk