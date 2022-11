Former Wolves midfielder Kenny Hibbitt and West Bromwich Albion and Wolves centre back Ally Robertson will be the guests at the Black Country Business Luncheon Club's quarterly meeting on November 25.

The three-course meal is running from 1pm at Dunsley Hall Hotel.

Tickets are £57.50 or £525 for a table of 10 from organisers Amros Promotions on 07792 620355.