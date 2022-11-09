Notification Settings

Environmental event for SMEs

By John CorserPublished:

An environmental taster day is being held in Halesowen.

The corporate social responsibility event is being run by Wolverhampton-based EnTress (Environmental, Technologies and Resource Efficiency Support Service with Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust on November 29 from 9am to 4.30pm at Somers Sports and Social Club.

The free event is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and will offer practical experience at an active habitat creation project in Seth Somers Park. They will be able to learn about improving their own sites the wider environment and feed into the natural capital agenda.

Eligible businesses can also receive additional support from EnTRESS in areas such as energy management.

Booking is required at eventbrite.co.uk/e/environmental-taster-day-tickets-449560576787

John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

