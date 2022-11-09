Environmental event for SMEs

The corporate social responsibility event is being run by Wolverhampton-based EnTress (Environmental, Technologies and Resource Efficiency Support Service with Birmingham and Black Country Wildlife Trust on November 29 from 9am to 4.30pm at Somers Sports and Social Club.

The free event is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses and will offer practical experience at an active habitat creation project in Seth Somers Park. They will be able to learn about improving their own sites the wider environment and feed into the natural capital agenda.