Free event to help businesses grow through crisis

MoneyFEST, which is being run by NatWest, aims to support local entrepreneurs to understand the steps they can take to grow their business and overcome any barriers they are facing, particularly through the current cost of living crisis.

The free event in Birmingham, on Tuesday, November 15, from 10am to 3pm, brings together local experts and businesses, who will share their experiences and advice with entrepreneurs and business owners.

Speakers at the event include Ashely Shipman from investment group Angels & Unicorns, Andy Moss from FSE Group and Davies Okeowo from Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership who will speak about how entrepreneurs can better understand the local finance landscape.

Deborah Lewis, regional ecosystem manager at NatWest, said: “MoneyFEST is a really exciting opportunity for local entrepreneurs and small business owners to learn from experts about the support that is available in the West Midlands to help them grow their businesses.

“With the cost of living crisis continuing, now can feel a more daunting time than ever to be thinking about growing or starting a business, so I’d encourage entrepreneurs who are looking for support, signposting or guidance on understanding the business landscape to come along to MoneyFEST and build their network.”