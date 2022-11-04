Financial advice webinar

Health cash plan provider Paycare is hosting the online event, and has invited the experts at Wolverhampton City Credit Union to share money-saving tips.

It is open to anyone and runs from 1pm to 2pm on Wednesday, November 30.

nna Bamford, Paycare’s marketing manager, explained: “We know that the cost of living crisis is at the forefront of everyone’s minds right now. Our health cash plans help employers offer valuable support to their teams and individuals who are looking to gain access to and claim back money on essential everyday healthcare. We believe that partnering with organisations will help everyone source the financial wellbeing, tips and support they need right now.

“That’s why we asked the WCCU team to partner with us to create some practical, actionable tips for individuals and for managers to share with their teams. The event is free of charge and open to anyone, regardless of whether they’re an individual, an employer looking to support a team, or a HR manager looking to offer potential solutions for employees.

“We’re confident it will be a useful session for individuals looking to support themselves and their families through the current financial turbulence we’re all experiencing, and for employers who we know are seeking to help reduce their team’s financial stresses but don’t necessarily have the budget to be able to offer pay rises – we want to reassure them that there are other ways to help.

“There’s lots of negative news around at the moment about energy bill hikes, the cost of food rising rapidly, and the impact of money worries (with a quarter of employees now saying these stresses are affecting their ability to do their job). We sadly can’t solve the country’s financial issues – but we hope the webinar will leave attendees feeling more confident about making their money go further, managing their budgets, and getting through the cost of living crisis.”