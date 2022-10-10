Networking on a narrowboat

They will be joined on board by Walsall hand-crafted gin company Black Lodge Potions.

Stinging nettle and honey, dark cherry and chili chocolate and smoky berries and liquorice are just a handful of the flavoured gins created by the experts at Black Lodge Gins, who will be on hand to tell visitors more about their potions.

Networking will be over lunch at the Wildside Activity Centre, which will provide an insight into its work and environmental activities, which will be followed by the canal boat trip.

Places are limited for the event on Thursday, October 20 and the chamber is encouraging those interested, to book now to avoid disappointment.

The day starts at 11.30am with lunch from 12 noon followed by gin tasting and sailing at 1pm. The trip will end at 2.30pm.