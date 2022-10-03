Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Networking lunch for county businesses

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

BCRS Business Loans is holding a Christmas-themed networking lunch for Worcestershire Diners Club on November 23.

It is being held at Worcester Rugby Club, Westons Fields, Offerton Lane, Hindlip from 11.45am to 2pm.

The booking deadline for this event is 12 noon on November 21.

Individual places at the event cost £30.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News