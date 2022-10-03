Notification Settings

Foundation holding funding workshop

By John Corser

The Heart of England Community Foundation is visiting the Black Country on October 31 to run a funding workshop.

There will be information about the work of the foundation, the funding available and the application process.

It is running from 9.45am to 1.30pm in the Dorothy Parkes Centre, Church Road Smethwick.

The grant-giving charity for the West Midlands and Warwickshire has awarded more than £33m in 27 years to charities, voluntary groups, social enterprises and community interest companies across the region.

To register fr free visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/hoecf-roadshows-the-black-country-tickets-423291535377

