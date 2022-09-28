International trade conference

International Trade: Broaden Your Markets is taking place at Uttoxeter Racecourse on Wednesday, October `9 from 1pm to 4pm.
It is aimed at businesses that currently import or export or have plans to grow through trading internationally.
The conference will bring together policy, finance and international trade experts from across the UK to discuss the current UK trade landscape and help businesses to explore new trading opportunities.
Speakers will include Alex Veitch, director of policy and public affairs at the British Chambers of Commerce and Graeme Chaplin, the Bank of England's regional agent for the West Midlands who will be presenting the Bank’s most recent forecast for the UK economy covering recent trends and expectations in terms of growth, inflation and unemployment.