Official launch at tech week

The free event is a continuation of the company’s efforts to help UK businesses, having already supported entrepreneurs to access £4 million worth of grants.

The event is part of Birmingham Tech Week and features three high-profile speakers.

Melissa Snover of Nourish3d raised the highest seed round funding of any woman in UK history.

Mark Esho is a nationally renowned disabled entrepreneur and inspirational speaker.

hibretOne’s founder Drew Currie will be delivering his talk Show Me The Money.

hibretOne CIC (formerly The Innovation Factory Cooperative) aims to support a million entrepreneurs and organisations and awards £1m of grants to start-ups every year.

Founded in 2022, hibretOne aims to revolutionise business funding for entrepreneurs by giving them access to free, clear and concise business funding. The platform offers free business support and online learning with over 5,000 online courses, career guidance and an online virtual entrepreneur accelerator program.

Its affordable membership unlocks features such as industry sector intelligence, which provides reports, market research and industry statistics to help entrepreneurs research their market and create an informed business plan. It also offers a business problem pivot tool, a co-founder finder, a grant searcher and a revolutionary AI-grant writer.

Mr Currie said “hibretOne has been designed with aspiring entrepreneurs' needs at its heart. We have a clear vision to make entrepreneurship more inclusive, create career pathways for failing entrepreneurs and reduce the high failure rates of startups.