Meet the supplier event in Wolverhampton

It is for city businesses looking to secure new public and private sector contracts and forms part of Wolverhampton Business Week.

There are two sessions from 8.30am to 11:00am and 10.30am to 1pm in the stadium's WV1 Bar.

Local businesses are invited to come along to this event for the opportunity to meet with procurement teams from City of Wolverhampton Council, University of Wolverhampton and other public bodies and commercial partners who are leading key regeneration projects in our city including Wates, Rubix and Lovells.

Businesses will have the opportunity to present their business, find out about tender processes and ask questions.

The Federation of Small Businesses and Wolverhampton Black Business Network will also be in attendance offering advice and guidance about submitting tenders and contract management.

Businesses will also be able to register their business details in the new Wolverhampton Business Directory.

The event is being led by City of Wolverhampton Council with support from city partners.