Employers face winter of discontent warning

Companies are facing a challenging end to 2022 with rising costs affecting both their operations and the lives of employees.

The employment team of Higgs will stage two events – one in person and one virtually – on October 11 and 12 to help employers prepare for the coming months.

Jayne Holliday, legal director at Higgs, said: “Over and above the standard day-to-day issues, there are numerous challenges confronting business leaders this winter and our events are designed to help address these early on, get businesses prepared and help answer any specific questions.

“Companies are not immune to the cost of living crisis and are seeing their own increases in prices too – whether that be full bills, transport costs or material costs.

“That could lead to businesses needing to reduce costs by cutting benefits, salaries or headcount, all of which bring their own legal challenges.

“Employers may also find employees are requesting pay increases to help meet their own rising costs or making challenges over places of work.

“More people may want to work in the office to keep their domestic fuel bills low while others may want to work from home with greater frequency to reduce travel costs.

“On top of that, the cost of living crisis is of serious concern for many families and the impact of those financial worries may cause an increase in absence due to mental health or sickness.

“All of these issues and plenty more will be discussed at the events and it will provide invaluable background and advice for employers, whatever the sector they are operating in.”

The in-person seminar will be staged at the Higgs' offices in Brierley Hill on Tuesday, October 11 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, while a virtual webinar will be held the next morning between 9.30am and 11.30am.