Business breakfast postponed

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

An Oldbury-based family business has postponed its annual business breakfast event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the current period of national mourning

Richardson took the decision as a mark of respect.

The event was due to take place tomorrow(THURS-SEP 15) at West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns ground with 200 guests attending.

A rearranged date for the event will be announced in due course.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

