Business breakfast postponed

Richardson took the decision as a mark of respect.
The event was due to take place tomorrow(THURS-SEP 15) at West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns ground with 200 guests attending.
A rearranged date for the event will be announced in due course.
An Oldbury-based family business has postponed its annual business breakfast event following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the current period of national mourning
Richardson took the decision as a mark of respect.
The event was due to take place tomorrow(THURS-SEP 15) at West Bromwich Albion's Hawthorns ground with 200 guests attending.
A rearranged date for the event will be announced in due course.