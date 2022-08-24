Notification Settings

City business breakfast date

By John Corser

The annual City of Wolverhampton Business Breakfast event is set for September 29.

Grand Station at Sun Street is the venue for the event from 8am to 11am.

It will cover Levelling Up bids to the Government totalling £60m including creating a state-of-the-art health and wellbeing hub, a Green Innovation Corridor and a new City Learning Quarter.

Taking part will be council leader Councillor Ian Brookfield and Scott Thompson, chairman of the Wolverhampton Economic Growth Board.

An expert panel will discuss the Levelling Up agenda including Tim Johnson, the council's chief executive and Cathy Francis,Director General for local government, resilience and communities at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

