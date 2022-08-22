Business breakfast event in support of Acorns

The event on Tuesday, September 27 at Crowe’s Midlands office in Black Country House, Rounds Green Road, Oldbury, will enable local businesses to network and also find out more about how Acorns Business Club works.

Johnathan Dudley, Crowe’s Midlands managing partner, said: “As an Acorns Business Club Ambassador, I am very proud of the work carried out by Acorns and keen to help raise awareness of the organisation’s work within the business community.

“Our first Black Country Business Breakfast will enable business owners and directors not only to find out more about Acorns, but also network with the brightest and best that this region has to offer.

"At Crowe we are very proud of our dual role within the local and the business community and mindful of the part we can all play.”

Each of the Acorns Business Ambassadors joins in a two year partnership, adding their own voice and experience to help raise awareness, campaign and fundraise, with each committing to raise £5,000 each year.

Paul Cadman, Acorns vice president and chairman of the Business Club, said: “We’re so grateful to Acorns Business Ambassador Johnathan Dudley and the team at Crowe in the Midlands for bringing our first Business Breakfast to the Black Country.

“Our Business Ambassadors play an important role in raising funds and awareness of Acorns’ lifeline care and support and this event is a fine example of how club members like Johnathan are championing our cause within their local networks and helping us to grow our reach within the community.

“We’re excited to showcase the wonderful work Acorns does across the Black Country and meet some of our incredible supporters, who we hope will join us as Acorns Business Club members and ambassadors.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life limited and life threatened children across the Black Country and wider West Midlands, and support for their families.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

It cost Acorns £27,000 per day to provide its services, the bulk of which comes from fundraising and partnerships with local businesses.

The Black Country Business Breakfast starts with registration and breakast at 8am and costs £10, with all proceeds going to Acorns.