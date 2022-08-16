Free workshop to help start-ups secure funding

It will equip business owners with everything they need to know to raise investment and give them the opportunity to apply what they have learnt and pitch to a panel of venture capitalists and angel investors.

The workshop takes place on September 6 and 13 at 1 Colmore Square and is hosted in partnership with law firm Shakespeare Martineau.

Attendees will have access to a wealth of knowledge from experts in their fields and will be able to pick up a host of practical tips on venture capital investment, pitch decks, business planning, employment law, budgeting and forecasting, marketing plans and investment legals.

Huw Sparkes, investment manager at Midven, said: “It’s great to be able to support the vibrant and innovative businesses in the Midlands with the Investment Readiness Workshop. I’m looking forward to connecting with businesses with a fresh approach and exciting solutions. I hope that we are able to offer growing businesses the opportunity to get practical tools they can use to further develop their businesses.”