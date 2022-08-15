Mayor to speak at breakfast

The Oldbury-based family business is holding the event in the Richardson Suite at The Hawthorns on September 15 from 8am to 9.30am.
Some places are still available by contacting events@richardson.co.uk
West Midland Mayor Andy Street will be the main speaker at Richardson's next business breakfast event in West Bromwich.
