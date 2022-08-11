Notification Settings

Climate Expo in Staffordshire

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Uttoxeter Racecourse is hosting the Staffordshire Climate Expo '22 on September 30.

The event which runs from 10am to 4pm is expected to attract more than 3,000 delegates.

It will also include a networking dinner with Baroness Natalie Bennett speaking.

Keynote speaker during the day will be TV presenter and author Kate Humble and there will be a series of workshops.

The new exhibition is intended to give business and organisations an opportunity to network, collaborate and share successes in working towards net zero, sustainable development and climate innovation.

Places can be booked at climateexpo.org.uk

Business Events
