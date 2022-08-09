Free networking breakfast for Sandwell employers

The event is being hosted by Sandwell Council, Connexions Sandwell and the Careers Hub (Black Country Consortium Ltd). It will show employers how they can address the skills gap in the region, and attract and nurture highly employable people into their businesses.

As well as networking and breakfast, attendees will get information on apprenticeships, free training, and new technical-based qualifications T levels.

A representative from parcel giants DPD Group – one of Sandwell’s biggest employers – will share an employer’s lowdown on the benefits of becoming an enterprise adviser. This is someone who partners with a local secondary school or college and uses their skills, business experience and networks to help them development a strong and inclusive careers programme.

People who attend the morning session will have plenty of opportunities to meet new people over coffee and breakfast – including representatives from Serco.

Councillor Simon Hackett, the council’s cabinet member for children and education, said the event will be of huge benefit to local employers, and could bring even greater good for Sandwell’s next generation of employees.

“We want Sandwell businesses to thrive – and that means attracting and retaining a diverse range of talented people whose skills they continue to nurture. There are many training programmes and tools to help employers do that, and this breakfast event in September will share details of lots of the support available.

“Educating employers about what’s on offer will be of huge benefit to our young people coming through the education system too. By offering apprenticeships, T levels and other in-work training, Sandwell businesses will be well equipped to offer jobs with excellent prospects and opportunities for continued personal and professional growth," he explained.

The breakfast event takes place from 7.30am to 9.30am on Tuesday, September 13 in the Pennington Suite at The Hawthorns.