Digital festival in Dudley

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

West Midlands 5G is holding the Black Country Digital Festival 2022 in September.

The free two-day programme is being held at the Black Country and Marches Institute of Technology in Dudley on Sepembe 29 and 29.

It is aimed at all types of new and small businesses in the Black Country.

Registration is at eventbrite.com/e/black-country-digital-festival-2022-tickets-380299234247

Guest speakers include Ninder Johal, Oli Hills, Gus Bhandal, Gurpreet Dhillon and Clare Mckee.

The festival, which runs from 9.45am to 4pm each day, is designed to help businesses of all levels.

Anyone with queries can contact clare.mckee@wm5g.org.uk

