Loans firm is helping hospice

Digital marketing assistant Lauren McGowan and trainee management accountant Mira Salt-Patel prepare for the BCRS sports day

Wolverhampton-based BCRS is also running a social media awareness campaign to coincide with the sporting spectacle, with the aim of promoting small to medium-sized enterprises.

It provided funding to businesses struggling to access finance from traditional lenders.

BCRS iscalling on businesses to sign up for the charity sports day on Wednesday, July 27 in aid of St Richard’s Hospice in Worcester.

Competing in teams of six, businesses and organisations can compete in traces, which will also include networking opportunities plus food and drink being served.

So far 12 teams have signed up for the event, which is being organised with financial planners Kendall Wadley. Each team is donating £60 to St Richard’s Hospice to take part in the fun day, being held at Nunnery Wood Sports Complex, in Spetchley Road, Worcester.

To register, go to eventbrite.co.uk/e/charity-sports-day-tickets-366722104687

The social media challenge is being organised to promote SMEs businesses throughout the Games period. Launching via BCRS Business Loans’ social media channels, the campaign is initially asking people to accept the challenge, before setting simple tasks from July 28 until August 8 which everyone can undertake.

The online campaign is designed to demonstrate how important SMEs are to the local community and economy, with estimates suggesting that spending £10 at a small business generates £50 in the local economy.

The #SMECommunityGames campaign will include tasks for Community Development Financial Institutions, small to medium sized enterprises and the wider social media community, all with the aim of showcasing smaller businesses.

BCRS Business Loans chief executive Stephen Deakin, said: “We are proud to be getting businesses moving as the West Midlands prepares for the Commonwealth Games, both by fundraising through the charity sports day and by using social media to showcase our vibrant SMEs.

“St Richard’s Hospice is a fantastic cause so we are delighted with the support shown by local companies so far and would encourage more to join us to raise funds through a fun day.

“The social media campaign will show the importance of supporting small and medium sized businesses not just at the time of international sporting events but all year round. Recent times have been incredibly difficult for SMEs due to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis so we recognise the value in drawing attention to their work.