Creative technologies event

It is on August 3 during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Registration is now open for the one-day event, which will take place at UK House – the Commonwealth Business Hub – at The Exchange Building and online.

It will highlight how the UK’s capabilities as a science and technology superpower can benefit global businesses through cyber security, artificial intelligence and 5G, showcase innovative new creative technologies, spotlight opportunities in the West Midland and bring together international television broadcasters with UK independent TV producers for panel sessions, broadcasters/buyer briefings, case studies, one to one pitching, speed meetings and networking

Building on the cooperative spirit of the Commonwealth Games and the UK’s climate leadership at COP26, UK House is a platform that will bring together businesses and government leaders to discover opportunities for international partnership and innovations for sustainable growth.

Tim Kay, interim director for technology at the Department for International Trade said: “The UK’s rich skills base and history of entrepreneurship fuels our fast-growing start-ups and attracts overseas tech companies looking to expand their international footprint. We have thriving tech relationships with countries across the Commonwealth, not least India, Canada and Australia, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to explore further collaborations and partnerships as part of the UK House programme.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: "As the UK’s fastest growing tech sector, data driven technologies sit at the heart of the West Midlands’ development plans and serve as a driving force for growth across all industries _ from life sciences to manufacturing and transport.