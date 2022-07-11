Construction event returns to NEC

UK Construction Week Birmingham runs from October 4 to 6 and will include seminars, continuing professional development talks and careers presentations.

Seminars at UKCW will focus on skills, social value, business, innovation and regulation, major projects, procurement and housing.

It will be officially opened by architect and Channel 4 presenter George Clarke with around 25,000 people attending.

UKCW Birmingham will see more than 6,000 products on display from over 300 exhibitors, manay from overseas.