Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Construction event returns to NEC

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

The UK's largest event for the construction industry is returning to Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre in the autumn.

UK Construction Week Birmingham runs from October 4 to 6 and will include seminars, continuing professional development talks and careers presentations.

Seminars at UKCW will focus on skills, social value, business, innovation and regulation, major projects, procurement and housing.

It will be officially opened by architect and Channel 4 presenter George Clarke with around 25,000 people attending.

UKCW Birmingham will see more than 6,000 products on display from over 300 exhibitors, manay from overseas.

This year’s theme is celebrating culture change in construction.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News