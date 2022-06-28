Open evening events, to be held in the council chamber on July 6, 13 and 25, will give business owners and freelancers the chance to tour the building in Frog Lane and let the authority know what facilities are needed to support their work.

An online survey was undertaken at the beginning of summer and the feedback has helped develop outline plans.

Thehub could provide office space, meeting rooms, hotdesking facilities, virtual office and PO Box addresses and fast WiFi. The new caft, Penni Uni, is in the same building for onsite catering and food and drinks on demand.

It could also host business support workshops, networking events and access to business mentors and investors.

The council is seeking more views on what should be included to make the facility useful and attractive to businesses across the region.

Jonathan Percival, economic development officer at Lichfield District Council, said: “Our decision to create a Business Hub at District Council House has had a great response.

“With its central location, ideally situated for transport links, it offers small businesses and start-ups the perfect base from which to flourish.

“We are looking forward to welcoming businesses to the open evenings so that we can provide more detail and ask what facilities they think are missing from Lichfield city centre.

“We will then look to provide them at the Business Support Hub.”

The open evenings will take place on July 6 and 13 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and July 25 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.