Diverting asbestos from landfill event

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

EnTRESS (Environmental Technologies and Resource Efficiency Support Service) which is based at the University of Wolverhampton is holding an event at the National Brownfield Institute.

Diverting Asbestos from Landfill: adopting circular economy in construction will run from 8.30am t 1pm on July 6 at the institute which is part of the university.

It will look at the challenges faced in asbestos disposal and contaminated land remediation

The event, which will feature industry and academic experts, is being held with the Brownfield Research and Innovation Centre and the National Brownfield Institute.

Speakers include Professor Craig Williams and Dr Nick Williams from the university; Tony Sadla, of Dunton Environmental; Graham Gould, of Thermal Recycling and Debbie Ward, of Cirklo Consult.

There will also be networking and a tour of the institute.

It is free to attend but places must be pre-booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/diverting-asbestos-from-landfill-adopting-circular-economy-in-construction-tickets-321231942387

To find out more about the event e-mail EnTRESS@wlv.ac.uk

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

