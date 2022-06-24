Diverting asbestos from landfill event

Diverting Asbestos from Landfill: adopting circular economy in construction will run from 8.30am t 1pm on July 6 at the institute which is part of the university.

It will look at the challenges faced in asbestos disposal and contaminated land remediation

The event, which will feature industry and academic experts, is being held with the Brownfield Research and Innovation Centre and the National Brownfield Institute.

Speakers include Professor Craig Williams and Dr Nick Williams from the university; Tony Sadla, of Dunton Environmental; Graham Gould, of Thermal Recycling and Debbie Ward, of Cirklo Consult.

There will also be networking and a tour of the institute.

It is free to attend but places must be pre-booked at eventbrite.co.uk/e/diverting-asbestos-from-landfill-adopting-circular-economy-in-construction-tickets-321231942387