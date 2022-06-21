Paralympian joins Commonwealth conference

The IoD is celebrating England’s third time hosting the Commonwealth Games which runs in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8 with a conference followed by a celebration dinner, sponsored by University College Birmingham and Lloyds Bank, at the Grand Hotel on June 19.

Tickets for the conference are currently discounted until Friday, June 24.

Attendance at the conference only is £50 for members and £70 for non-members, with a group booking of 10 tickets for £450.

Baroness Grey-Thompson is one of Britain’s most successful disabled athletes, winning 16 medals (11 gold, four silver and a bronze) over five Paralympic Games.

She will be joined by Baroness Patricia Scotland, Secretary General of the Commonwealth; Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; Andrew Mitchell, Director General at the Department for International Trade and IoD Director General Jon Geldart.