Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Business Buzz relaunches in Birmingham

By John CorserBusiness EventsPublished:

Business Buzz is set to relaunch its popular no fuss business networking event in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 13.

This networking event will be officially relaunched at 10am by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Maureen Cornish.

Business leaders from Birmingham and across the West Midlands are invited to join us on the day at the new venue of Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s Cafe Bar on Centenary Square.

The networking group is based on making meaningful connections with like-minded business people.

There are no membership fees or monthly subscriptions. Tickets to each event cost £10.

Birmingham Buzz is hosted by Chris Wrapson from Health and Safety Secure. Chris is based in Birmingham, from where he supports businesses across the West Midlands and beyond to be health and safety aware and compliant.

For more information or to book a ticket to attend visit business-buzz.org/warwickshire/

Birmingham Buzz will operate monthly on the seond Wednesday of each month.

Business Events
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News