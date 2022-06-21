Business Buzz relaunches in Birmingham

This networking event will be officially relaunched at 10am by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Maureen Cornish.

Business leaders from Birmingham and across the West Midlands are invited to join us on the day at the new venue of Birmingham Repertory Theatre’s Cafe Bar on Centenary Square.

The networking group is based on making meaningful connections with like-minded business people.

There are no membership fees or monthly subscriptions. Tickets to each event cost £10.

Birmingham Buzz is hosted by Chris Wrapson from Health and Safety Secure. Chris is based in Birmingham, from where he supports businesses across the West Midlands and beyond to be health and safety aware and compliant.

For more information or to book a ticket to attend visit business-buzz.org/warwickshire/